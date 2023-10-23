What Bill Belichick Said About Mac Jones’ Game-Winning Drive

FOXBORO, Mass. — For (literally) once, Bill Belichick got to answer questions about Mac Jones leading a game-winning drive.

Trailing by three with 1:58 left on Sunday, Jones led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki. Moments later, the Patriots finished off a thrilling 29-25 home win over the Buffalo Bills.

It marked the first time Jones led a game-winning drive while trailing. For multiple reasons, you easily could argue Sunday was Jones’ best game since arriving in New England.

But what did Bill Belichick think about it?

“Got a good offensive drive,” the Patriots head coach said during a postgame press conference. “We had a good run there by Rhamondre (Stevenson) and, you know … covered a lot of field. But Mac made a good check on the blitz, got it to the weak side to (DeVante) Parker, and hit Pop (Demario Douglas) down there, a good throw for the touchdown.

“A lot of good football. Pass protection. I mean, they were rushing, they were blitzing, they picked them up, we threw it, we caught it. It was good execution.”

Overall, Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions. His 126.7 passer rating was the third-highest of his career, trailing 128.1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and 142.1 against the Cleveland Browns (also 2021).

Most importantly, Jones avoided the kinds of big mistakes that have plagued him all season. He wasn’t perfect against the Bills, but he played a clean, efficient game, especially when it mattered most.

Now, let’s see if he can replicate it next Sunday when New England visits the Miami Dolphins.