Despite getting Wally Pipped by Mac Jones in 2021, Cam Newton still thinks highly of his former Patriots teammate.

Newton, who spent one season and two training camps in New England, has been a vocal supporter of Jones throughout the 25-year-old’s trying third season. And that trend continued Wednesday on the latest episode of Newton’s “4th & 1” YouTube series.

Reacting to the Patriots’ thrilling Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills, Newton praised Jones for coming through in arguably the best performance of his career.

“For the first time this year, I really saw emotions out of Mac Jones,” Newton said. “That competitiveness. He was making big-time throws, playing with confidence. Even in murky, dirty pockets, he was still making plays — like Mac Jones can.”

Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions in the home victory. Most importantly, he finally delivered a signature game-winning drive against a good opponent.

But it won’t mean anything if Jones and the Patriots can’t duplicate it this Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. It’s not a stretch to say that the fate of New England’s season will hang in the balance at Hard Rock Stadium.