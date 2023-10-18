FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots should sell before the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline. We know, you know it, Bill Belichick probably knows it.

Just don’t expect New England’s head coach to admit it.

“Right now I’m just thinking about Buffalo,” Belichick said Wednesday when asked whether a 1-5 start will impact how he approaches the deadline.

That’s a part-for-the-course answer from Belichick, who is genuine in his week-to-week philosophy. The majority of his focus really is on getting his team ready for Sunday’s home game against the Bills.

Most fans have given up on the season, but he hasn’t.

Still, the decision might not be his to make.

If New England is 1-7 at the deadline, it would be malpractice to not move impending free agents — such as Kendrick Bourne and Josh Uche — for future draft capital. Even players under contract for multiple years, such as Rhamondre Stevenson and Bailey Zappe, could be logical trade pieces.

Ultimately, it’s hard to know how the Patriots will handle this. They’ve never been in this position under Bill Belichick, so there’s no precedent.

Featured image via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images