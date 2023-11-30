There are plenty of reasons why the Los Angeles Chargers would stand out to Bill Belichick should the longtime New England Patriots head coach part ways with the organization this offseason.

But will Chargers owner Dean Spanos pursue Belichick? Even though the future Pro Football Hall of Famer could headline the coaching options on the open market, it doesn’t feel like a sure thing.

Many have speculated the Chargers will not pay Belichick a salary he desires. NBC San Diego’s Derek Togerson is among those who believe it will be the case.

“The roster here is actually pretty good, the record certainly doesn’t say that,” Togerson told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Wednesday night. “… So, yeah, Bill Belichick would probably be a good fit here.

“I am here to tell you he will never coach the Chargers. Because the Chargers are not going to pay a coach.”

Togerson, a sports reporter and producer for NBC San Diego, reflected on last offseason when current Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made his interest in the Chargers well-known. LA, however, opted to stick with Brandon Staley in large part because of the finances it would have taken to hire Payton.

Payton reportedly now makes $18 million per season in Denver. Staley reportedly is earning $4 million annually after signing a four-year deal before the 2021 campaign.

While Belichick and those around him have been notoriously tight-lipped about his contract, Sportico wrote this week that Belichick earns $25 million per season.

“It’s simply not going to happen,” Togerson said.

LA is not the only franchise that is expected to be in the market for a head coach. The Carolina Panthers also have been linked to Belichick, but that partnership doesn’t feel like it makes much sense for either party. The Washington Commanders continue to be viewed as a potential landing spot for Belichick, too.

Spanos and the Chargers will get a close look at Belichick in Week 13. New England is set to host the Bolts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Featured image via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images