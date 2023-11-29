Panthers Make Little Sense For Bill Belichick, Owner Said It Himself

David Tepper is looking for a head coach that will remain in Carolina for more than just a few seasons. The Carolina Panthers billionaire owner, who plays an obvious role in his coach’s longevity, said it himself.

He just phrased it strangely.

“I would like to have somebody here for 20 or 30 years,” Tepper told reporters on Tuesday after he fired head coach Frank Reich, per ESPN.

“I would like to have somebody that would say the eulogy at my funeral in 30 years. OK, maybe it’s 40 years, I hope.”

Reich didn’t come close to that honor. Reich coached just 11 games for the 66-year-old Tepper. Then again, neither did Matt Rhule, who was fired five games into his third season in 2022. Ron Rivera also was fired midseason by Tepper, who purchased the team in 2018.

For Tepper, it’s been a revolving door.

Chris Tabor, who has been elevated from special teams coach to interim coach, will be the organization’s sixth man at the helm since the start of Tepper’s tenure.

And for the coaches he’s hired, it’s been a short leash and swift exit.

With that said, it feels like Bill Belichick and the Panthers are not aligned should Belichick and the New England Patriots part ways this offseason. It’s impossible to ignore the rumors pertaining to Belichick’s exit. The future Hall of Fame head coach is in the midst of his worst-ever season and seems to be reaching the end of the road on Route One.

Should owner Robert Kraft and Belichick divorce, the 71-year-old head coach would have plenty of suitors. There’s no debating that.

But the Panthers, the woeful 1-10 Panthers who don’t have a first-round pick, don’t make much sense. Especially considering the fact that rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who went No. 1 overall in 2023, has underwhelmed thus far. Many are questioning whether Young is even the guy.

Young is not the only reason, though. Carolina, similar to New England, is a team that lacks talent. The roster is below average at best. Given Belichick’s standing and the well-documented chase of Don Shula, it doesn’t feel like the Panthers would be any upgrade. It would be a fresh start, sure. But is that really all Belichick is seeking?

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Tuesday cited sources that believe Belichick to Carolina could come to fruition. The deep pockets of Tepper and potential for Belichick to lead a clean slate were among the reasons discussed by Volin. He pushed back at Tepper’s long-term sentiments, too.

Longtime Panthers quarterback Cam Newton recently joined the Belichick-to-Carolina conversation, too. Newton believes Tepper would give Belichick all he would need.

Except the obvious opportunity to win in the short-term, of course. And it’s fair to think nothing would matter more to Belichick if he moves on from the Patriots.