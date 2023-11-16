Should Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots part ways this offseason, it’s fair to believe the future Hall of Fame head coach will have a number of teams try to hire him.

The Los Angeles Chargers figure to be among them, especially if the Bolts flame out en route to the postseason or in the playoffs. After all, head coach Brandon Staley seemingly has been on the hot seat since he took over the Chargers three seasons ago.

Longtime NFL writer Gary Myers referred to the Chargers as the “favorites” to land Belichick.

“One of my well-placed sources believe the Chargers are the favorites for Bill Belichick in 2024,” Meyers posted Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Myers, a former writer for the New York Daily News and Dallas Morning News, noted how “excellent quarterback” Justin Herbert leads a team “ready to win” and even shared how Belichick likes California.

One of my well-placed sources believe the Chargers are the favorites for Bill Belichick in 2024: Excellent QB; team ready to win; Belichick likes California and the beach.

He shot down my theory of Belichick to the Cowboys even though Bill Parcells, who is now one of Belichick's… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) November 15, 2023

Myers is not the only one to draw a line connecting Belichick to the Chargers. Both NBC Sports’ Peter King and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith included the Chargers as a potential landing spot. Many others surely have done the same given the situation surrounding LA’s current coach.

Belichick coaching outside of New England next season is becoming easier to envision. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, many inside the organization believe Belichick and the Patriots will mutually part ways this offseason. And ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky even speculated how Belichick’s next landing spot is “already determined.”