Bruins Legend Johnny Bucyk Obvious Choice For All-Centennial Team Nod

In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. ET as we honor Johnny Bucyk.

Johnny Bucyk has been a part of the Boston Bruins organization for 67 years. He is the greatest left wing in franchise history making his selection to the Bruins All-Centennial Team a guaranteed lock. Learn more about Bucyk’s selection on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” on Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET.

Bucyk was acquired by the Bruins prior to the 1957-58 NHL season from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Terry Sawchuck. He recorded 60 points in 69 games in his first season for the B’s. He would don the Spoked-B for 21 seasons winning two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972, where he lit the lamp 20 times and added 19 assists during the two post seasons.

The Bruins didn’t have a captain in 1970, so Bucyk as the oldest alternate captain was the one to hoist the Stanley Cup first at the old Boston Garden.

“You know, the (Cup), I think, if I’m not wrong, it weighs 35 pounds,” Bucyk told NESN. “I thought it was like five pounds. I was just so excited and so happy. … You don’t even feel the weight of the Cup but you’re too excited.”

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981, the left-winger known as “Chief” is the all-time Bruins’ leader in goals (545), even-strength goals (384) and game-winning goals (88). He is second only to legendary defenseman Ray Bourque in points, assists, power-play goals and games played.

The legendary skater worked for every goal he scored during his 21 seasons in Boston.

“You know, when we’d practice, I used to stay out. I was the last guy off the ice,” Bucyk explained. “I used to get the bucket of pucks and put all the pucks on the goal crease and practice putting it up in the top corner. And that was one of the reasons I was successful. Because nine out of 10 times when you get a rebound, it’s right in front of the goalie and when he goes down, I was able to get the puck over him. And I got a lot of goals that way.”

Bucyk added: ” But again, timing was very important. You had to … you can’t stand in front of the net sometimes. You’ve got to move. Keep moving, keep yourself moving. That’s what we did in those days. Now they try to put a cluster of players in front of the net, but you can’t get the puck through half the time. So we opened it up that way.”

Beyond his scoring touch, Bucyk, a formidable member of the Big Bad Bruins, was known for delivering thunderous hip checks with his 220-pound frame.

“I think it was the timing,” Bucyk said. “You have to be very careful. Then you have to have your set of men or whoever (would) chase a player around the net. That’s disturbing him so he takes his eyes off in front of him. I used to catch them with my hip. That was my big trademark.

“You run into a lot of players that I’ve played against over the years and that’s the first thing they tell you about … how bad you hit them. But I wasn’t hitting them to hurt them. I was hitting them to stop them and I did. A lot of them had a little trouble getting up again, but that’s the way the game went.”

As the captain of the Bruins for five seasons, Bucy spent a lot of time helping new and young players get acclimated in the city of Boston. He held a lot of roles in the organization, but there was one that has eluded the now 88-year-old the entire time.

“Took him under your wing. Yeah, you took him under your wing and helped him,” Bucyk explained. ” You do a lot of different things. I used to try to help them find a place to live and places to go to eat and everything. I think I’ve done it all except drive the Zamboni. I really wanted to do it, but never got the opportunity.”

The Bruins retired Bucyk’s No. 9 in 1980 with a ceremony hoisting his number high above the ice at the old Boston Garden.

“It brought tears to my eyes because how many players are going to have their number retired,” Bucyk said. “It shows that I was very successful and in appreciation, they hung up my sweater. … I just watched it go up and I broke down. As the sweater was going up, the tears were coming down.”

Bucyk joins David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Phil Esposito, Milt Schmidt, Cam Neely, Rick Middleton, Terry O’Reilly, Bill Cowley and Wayne Cashman to complete the 12 forwards named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team.