Brad Marchand Secures Legendary Status On Bruins All-Centennial Team

In celebration of the Boston Bruins' 100th season

When Brad Marchand broke into the league in 2010, no one could have guessed that he would turn into arguably the greatest left wing in Boston Bruins history.

But 15 years later, the 35-year-old forward from Halifax, Nova Scotia cemented his legacy in the organization when he was named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team comprised of the most legendary 20 players in franchise history.

With 100 years of players and history to sift through, Marchand was one of two current players to be named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, joining David Pastrnak.

With 100 years of players and history to sift through, Marchand was one of two current players to be named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, joining David Pastrnak.

Marchand holds the sixth spot in franchise history in goals scored (372) and seventh in points (864). His 33 short-handed tallies not only sit atop the Bruins’ all-time leaderboard, but it’s also the NHL’s best among active players. He is also Boston’s all-time leader in overtime goals.

As an iconic player that has grown over the years, Marchand embodies what it means to be a Boston Bruin.

“I take a tremendous amount of pride in being part of this organization, being a Boston Bruin,” Marchand told NESN. “I mean, I didn’t quite know what it entailed when I got here, but the longer you’re here, the more you understand and the more and more you just want to be a part of it.”

Marchand added: “Boston’s like my home now. I absolutely love it here. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. But to see the passion that our ownership, management, the players have, the city has, you want to play for an organization that wants to win and that cares every day.”

The Bruins announced Marchand as the franchise’s 27th captain on Sept. 21 and he believes the fans are a big part of the organization’s success.

“The fans are just … they live and breathe hockey here and it makes it special,” Marchand said. “… We’re very fortunate to be able to do this and to be part of this organization in particular. … We don’t want to take it for granted. That’s what you learn is that it goes by quick and you need to make the most of it. To do that, you gotta try to be better every day. That’s what they expect here. They hold everyone to a high standard. It’s an honor to be part of it.”

Marchand may have sealed his status as a Bruins legend, but he remembers those before him and what it means to wear the Spoked-B.

“It’s very special. I remember early on coming up and seeing legends walking around,” Marchand explained. “I was just blown away. We’re all huge fans of the game and obviously know who all the legends are. And having the opportunity to see them, shows how much they care and the pride that they take in being part of it and playing here and playing for the team. They make it home. They make this city their home. The more you’re here and you’re around them, you understand why that is the pride that you have to be part of this team and to be part of this city.”

Marchand added: “It’s something special. This organization is very special. Guys love to be part of it and even if you talk to guys that have left or they go to different organizations or come from different organizations and all they talk about is how amazing it is here and how lucky they are to be part of this group. It’s still awesome to see everybody hanging around and come pop in the rink every now and again, to get to know them over the years. It is special. That’s another bonus for being part of this group.”

As the Bruins navigate through their centennial season, Marchand and his teammates will be hunting for Stanley Cup No. 7 in franchise history. Marchand was an intricate part of the 2011 championship team that brought the Cup home to Boston after a 39-year absence.

Marchand is tied for second with retired legends Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci for all-time playoff points leader in franchise history with 128. Only Ray Bourque has more than the three with 161.

Marchand and Pastrnak join Bergeron, Krejci, Phil Esposito, Johnny Bucyk, Milt Schmidt, Cam Neely, Rick Middleton, Terry O’Reilly, Bill Cowley and Wayne Cashman to complete the 12 forwards named to the All-Centennial Team.