Bruins Forechecker Wayne Cashman Ideal For All-Centennial Team

In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Friday at noon ET as we honor Wayne Cashman.

Wayne Cashman spent his entire NHL career playing for the Boston Bruins and his role was significant to not only his success, but to legendary forward Phil Esposito’s as well.

With Cashman as the hard-grinding flank on the left side of Esposito, opposite right wing Ken Hodge, the trio was one of the most formidable forward lines in the 1970s. That’s why he was selected to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, composed of the 20 most legendary players in franchise history. Learn more about Cashman’s selection on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” on Friday at noon ET.

As a franchise mainstay of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, Cashman ranks in the Bruins’ all-time top 10 with 277 goals, 516 assists and 793 points, and he was known for his work in the corners battling for loose pucks.

Story continues below advertisement

He lit the lamp with 20-plus goals in eight of his 17 seasons with the Bruins, including four in row from 1970-71 to 1973-74. In those four seasons, Cashman also served 100-plus penalty minutes. He recorded a career-high 89 points in the 1973-74 season, when he scored 30 goals and added 59 helpers.

Cashman won two Stanley Cups with the Bruins in 1970 and 1972. He returned to Boston with his former teammates on Nov. 18 as the franchise honored the Big Bad Bruins with a banner-raising pregame ceremony.

“You really feel the championship and how you strive to win when you get to raise the flag,” Cashman told Bruins.com. “We had never (raised it) before, but we did (Saturday), and now we know what it’s like to raise a banner for a great town, a great city and great people.”

The Kingston, Ontario, native succeeded Johnny Bucyk as the Bruins captain in 1977 and remained so until he retired in 1983. When Cashman retired, he was the last active player from the NHL’s Original Six era.

Story continues below advertisement

Cashman said when he played for the Bruins, he felt the team represented the city of Boston, not just the organization.

“When you look at the Boston Bruins, you’re seeing the city of Boston and the people of Boston,” Cashman explained. “That’s the way they are. They care about each other. They bind together and they have success.”

When Cashman hung up his skates in 1983, he had played in 1,027 games for the Bruins which ranks him sixth all-time in franchise history. He served as an assistant coach for the B’s from 2001-06 under Robbie Ftorek and Mike Sullivan.