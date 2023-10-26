In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. ET as we honor David Pastrnak.

There are very few NHL players who earn the description of franchise-defining but that’s exactly what David Pastrnak is to the Boston Bruins.

At just 27 years old and beginning his 10th season, Pastrnak solidified his place in the organization when he was selected to the Bruins All-Centennial Team comprised of 20 of the most legendary players in franchise history. Learn more about Pastrnak’s selection on NESN’s “Ulitmate Bruins Show” on Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET.

With 100 years of players and history to explore, Pastrnak was one of two current players to be named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, joining new captain Brad Marchand.

Pastrnak already is eighth in franchise history in goals scored (306), tied for sixth in power-play goals with Rick Middleton (102) and second in hat tricks with 15.

The prolific goal-scorer can be described as generational, exceptional, phenomenal and transcendent. He has joined the discussion of the great franchise players before him like Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque.

“It’s outstanding and a huge honor (to be a part of this organization),” Pastrnak told NESN. “I think every single kid knows the Original Six teams and it’s special to be part of it and it’s as far away from your dreams as I think it could be to play for this organization.”

Pastrnak added: “I still to this day look up during the national anthem and looking up at all the Stanley Cups and all the success that this organization had. … A huge honor. I try and remind it to myself as much as possible, especially when we are at the TD Garden, a special place to play.”

Drafted No. 25 overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Pastrnak made his debut the next season in Boston recording 10 goals and 17 assists in 46 games his rookie year, knowing what it meant to put on the Spoked-B for the first time.

“(It’s) an unbelievable honor, putting that jersey on with so much history on it and so much pride,” Pastrnak said. “Every time I put that on, it’s a surreal moment. As a kid, you can dream of it, but the chances if it becoming a reality is very low and that’s what I have worked for all my life. The jersey weighs on you. That logo in front of you, it’s an honor for me to be a part of this organization.”

Under the leadership of players like Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Marchand, the Czechia native has grown each year becoming not just a leading goal-scorer on the ice, but in the locker room as well.

“The older you get, the more respect you have for what they have built here because it’s not easy,” Pastrnak said. “You have young players, you have the middle core and then you have the older guys. Sometimes it’s not easy to keep everybody straight and you’re getting new players every year. That’s why I have so much respect for those guys. What they did and how I’m fortunate enough to learn from them every day and I want to be like one of them one day.”

Last season, Pastrnak became just the second Bruin in franchise history to record 60-plus goals in a season, joining Hall of Famer Phil Esposito. As the Bruins navigate through the centennial season, Pastrnak and his teammates are off to the best start in 86 years going 6-0-0 to begin the season. The young alternate captain has eight points (five goals, three assists) in the six contests. He could be on pace to duplicate the success he had during the Bruins’ historic 2022-23 season.

Pastrnak and Marchand join Bergeron, Krejci, Esposito, Bucyk, Milt Schmidt, Cam Neely, Rick Middleton, Terry O’Reilly, Bill Cowley and Wayne Cashman to complete the 12 forwards named to the All-Centennial Team.