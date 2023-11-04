Bruins Look To Preserve Win Streak Against Red Wings

The 9-0-1 Bruins travel to Detroit and look to preserve their eleven-game win streak against the Atlantic Division’s second-place Red Wings.

It will be the two teams’ second matchup in the past seven days with the Bruins winning the first 4-1 on October 28th in Boston. Now, the game shifts to Little Caesars Arena where the Red Wings are 3-3 at home on the season.

