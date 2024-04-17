The Bruins closed out the 2023-2024 regular season with a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, and the team now shifts its focus to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Before the regular-season finale, fan-favorite forward Trent Frederic was awarded NESN’s 7th Player Award for the 2023-2024 season.

NESN’s 7th Player Award, which is determined via fan vote, honors the Bruins player who fans believed exceeded expectations throughout the season.

Frederic will look to continue to exceed expectations in the postseason as the Bruins are set to face off against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on Frederic receiving NESN’s 7th-Player Award, check out the VA Hero of the Week in the video above.