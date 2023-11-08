There was both good and bad news on the Patriots’ first Week 10 injury report.

Let’s start with the positives. Edge rusher Josh Uche, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and receiver Tyquan Thornton all were full participants in Wednesday’s practice after being listed on injury reports last week. They appear to full-gos ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, barring setbacks.

Now for the negatives. Receiver Demario Douglas was limited in practice due to an ankle injury. His status will be worth monitoring in the days ahead.

Additionally, tackle Trent Brown and cornerback J.C. Jackson both missed practice due to personal reasons, with Brown also nursing an ankle injury. Jackson’s absence wasn’t a surprise, considering he reportedly was disciplined and won’t travel to Germany, but Brown’s wasn’t expected.

Here’s New England’s full Wednesday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Not Injury Related (Personal) / Ankle

CB J.C.Jackson, Not Injury Related (Personal)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

WR Demario Douglas, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

The Patriots will practice again Thursday morning before flying to Frankfurt later in the day. They also will practice sometime on Friday.

Sunday’s matchup with the Colts is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.