There was both good and bad news on the Patriots’ first Week 10 injury report.

Let’s start with the positives. Edge rusher Josh Uche, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and receiver Tyquan Thornton all were full participants in Wednesday’s practice after being listed on injury reports last week. They appear to full-gos ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, barring setbacks.

Now for the negatives. Receiver Demario Douglas was limited in practice due to an ankle injury. His status will be worth monitoring in the days ahead.

Additionally, tackle Trent Brown and cornerback J.C. Jackson both missed practice due to personal reasons, with Brown also nursing an ankle injury. Jackson’s absence wasn’t a surprise, considering he reportedly was disciplined and won’t travel to Germany, but Brown’s wasn’t expected.

Here’s New England’s full Wednesday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Not Injury Related (Personal) / Ankle
CB J.C.Jackson, Not Injury Related (Personal)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
WR Demario Douglas, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

The Patriots will practice again Thursday morning before flying to Frankfurt later in the day. They also will practice sometime on Friday.

Sunday’s matchup with the Colts is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images