Patriots Rule Out Three Starters For Colts Game In Germany

The Patriots will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball for this Sunday’s game in Frankfurt, Germany.

New England on Thursday officially ruled out tackle Trent Brown, receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback J.C. Jackson for its Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Brown (ankle) and Parker (concussion) both were limited in Thursday’s practice and will miss their second consecutive game.

As for Jackson, he’ll sit out for at least one game after reportedly being punished for violating curfew. Whether he’ll remain with the Patriots after the Week 11 bye remains to be seen.

Here’s the full Thursday injury report:

OUT

OT Trent Brown, Ankle (limited)

CB J.C.Jackson, Personal (did not participate)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (limited)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

WR Demario Douglas, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

The Colts on Thursday made injury announcements of their own, ruling out cornerback JuJu Brents, receiver Josh Downs and tight end Drew Ogletree.

The Patriots traveled to Germany on Thursday night. They’ll practice in Frankfurt at 2 p.m. local time on Friday.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.