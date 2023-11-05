FOXBORO, Mass. — JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday simultaneously had his best and worst game as a member of the Patriots.

The good (if you can call it that): Smith-Schuster racked up season highs in catches (six) and yards (51). Given what he’d offered through eight weeks, New England will take it.

The bad: Smith-Schuster was solely to blame for Mac Jones game-ending interception in the Patriots 20-17 home loss to the Commanders. With New England approaching field goal range in the final minute, the veteran receiver allowed a ball to bounce off of his hands and into the arms of Washington cornerback Jartavius Martin.

To his credit, Smith-Schuster took ownership of the mistake while speaking to reporters in the locker room.

“Middle of the field was open,” he said. “Ran an in-cut. It was a good ball, went through my hands, interception. Game over.”

Smith-Schuster added: It’s all on me. He put the ball in a good position. I just gotta make the catch, secure it, now we’re in field goal range. Obviously, I didn’t do that. Fell short.”

It’s been a disappointing season for Smith-Schuster, to say the least. New England’s top offseason acquisition now has just 21 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown through nine weeks. He’s been a complete non-factor.

That said, the 26-year-old has handled tough questions with grace and been accountable all season. Many other high-paid receivers wouldn’t do the same.

Nevertheless, mistakes like the one he made at the end of Sunday’s loss simply can’t happen. He let the game go through his hands, and now the Patriots are 2-7 and staring at a lost season.