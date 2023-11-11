Mavericks Broadcaster Eviscerates James Harden In Viral Tirade

The Clippers moved to 0-3 since their trade for James Harden after an embarrassing loss to the Mavericks on Friday, and a Dallas broadcaster voiced what many NBA fans felt about the All-Star guard’s career.

Los Angeles lost 144-126 at American Airlines Center in NBA In-Season Tournament play. Luke Doncic led the way for the Mavericks as he and former Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving combined for 71 points. The Clippers’ All-Star foursome: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Harden combined for 62 points.

Los Angeles has yet to reap the benefits of the Harden trade, and the 34-year-old’s criticism of Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey hasn’t looked well through three games, especially his “I’m the system” comment.

Harden won the MVP in the 2017-18 season and was one of the league’s most prolific scorers in his prime, but he’s never won an NBA championship heading into his 15th season. The constant drama for a player who hasn’t won a title in just the past three seasons has worn thin for NBA fans, and Mavericks broadcaster Brian Dameris had the perfect summation of events.

“.. Listen, I get on my knees and pray every night for someone to believe in me like Daryl Morey believed in you,” Dameris said, per Bally Sports video. “You wanted a certain coach, they brought in Mike D’Antoni. You wanted to play a certain style, they played it. You wanted Dwight Howard. They brought him in got rid of him when you retired him. You wanted Chris Paul. They brought him in and got rid of him when you retired him. They brought in your old friend Russell Westbrook. You wanted to go to Vegas on off days. They looked the other way. You wanted to team to stay over so you can go out at night. They changed the schedule. And it didn’t work. And you know what? You said I’m gonna break up with my woobie. Not good enough. I see the bright lights of New York. I want to go there, my old pal Kevin Durant. It’s gonna work, the ‘Big Three.’ And all after one year, you wanted out.

“You realized, oh my gosh, I took this guy for granted, the who believed in me. I want back with Daryl Morey. They traded Ben Simmons for you, and how did they pull that off? You know what? You went there, and you got a partner (Joel Embiid) who got the MVP. He won the MVP, and what did you say afterwards? You said, ‘They didn’t hand me the reigns.’ You’re the point guard. You’re holding the reigns, and what did you do when you had the reigns? You scored nine points in Game 7 against Boston. You blew a 3-2 series lead. So they fired their coach, not good enough. You broke up with the guy who believed in you again. You said the bright lights of LA, that’s where I want to go. Let’s see if that works.

“Listen, James, have you ever had those friends who had bad roommates? Over and over they complained about their bad roommates. … They never thought to be self-aware enough. They’re the bad roommate. They’re the problem. Hey James, you’re the problem. If this doesn’t work, this year in this system with this team, then you’re going to go and point figures at everybody else. And you’re going to go home and start swiping right for another team. There’s not going to be anybody left, because James, you’re not the beard. You’re not the system. You’re the problem.”

Yes, everything the former Mavericks director of basketball development said postgame all happened in just the past three seasons.

It highlighted the dysfunction teams had to deal with, and Philadelphia’s 7-1 start and Tyrese Maxey’s breakout showed how well off the 76ers were without Harden. Ime Udoka also likely wanted to avoid any drama in his first year as Rockets head coach, which is why there was little interest in bringing Harden back to Houston.

Harden and his close friends in the league probably will make a snarky remark about Dameris’ tirade, but his legacy will be put into question if he can’t get it done again with a cast of All-Star teammates.