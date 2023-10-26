James Harden apparently hasn’t even got to play the role of passenger, nevermind pilot.

Harden on Wednesday afternoon reportedly was stopped before being allowed to board the Philadelphia 76ers team plane. Harden’s teammates were bound for Milwaukee ahead of their season-opening matchup against the Bucks on Thursday night.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Harden initially was told by team officials during Wednesday afternoon’s practice that they thought it would be beneficial for him to remain in Philadelphia and continue to ramp up for the season.

Harden had been away from the team for the previous 10 days, though it’s been reported it was an excused absence due to a personal matter.

“Initially, staying back was interpreted as a suggestion rather than a mandate,” Haynes wrote, citing sources. “Harden proceeded to participate in portions of the session with the intention of joining the the team on the flight to Milwaukee that afternoon.

“After practice, Harden arrived at the fixed-base operator airport to board the team flight, but he was stopped by a security official who notified him that he was not permitted to accompany the team, sources say.”

76ers general manager Elton Brand and head coach Nick Nurse reportedly told Harden the organization preferred for him to follow their workout plan, staying at the facility while the team is away.

“The Sixers maintain that Harden’s ramp-up is the priority, while Harden’s camp believes the priority is to eliminate a perceived potential distraction as the team opens with a tough two-game road trip,” Haynes wrote.

It serves as the latest development regarding the Harden-Sixers relationship. Harden requested a trade earlier this offseason and previously said he would not represent the same organization as 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. He reportedly missed much of Philadelphia’s preseason.