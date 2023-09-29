Ex-Celtic Kevin Garnett Warns James Harden’s Out Of ‘Wiggles’

James Harden isn’t a fan of his current situation and is trying to find a way out.

Was that sentence written for the purpose of this story, or did we copy and paste it from one of the many stories detailing Harden’s penchant for demanding trades?

You wouldn’t know, would you?

Harden has made a habit of finding something wrong with his employer. He did it with the Oklahoma City Thunder, refusing to take a contract below the supermax and eventually being traded to the Houston Rockets. He then ended a successful nine-season run with the Rockets by demanding a trade and landing with the Brooklyn Nets. The following offseason he did it again, landing with the Philadelphia 76ers, and is now looking for a fresh start again.

It’s mind-numbing, and enough for a pair of Celtics legends to believe that his time in the NBA could soon be coming to a close.

“When you wiggle your way out, you only got one or two wiggles,” Kevin Garnett said Friday, per Showtime Basketball. “You ain’t got infinite wiggles.”

“When you’re young and hot they put up with everything,” Paul Pierce added. “When you’re old and have one foot out the door, they’re like, ‘Keep acting like that.'”

Harden’s latest spat included public comments about Daryl Morey, where he called the Philadelphia 76ers president a “liar.” That was enough for the NBA to fine the former MVP, with his future home remaining an uncertainty.

And around and around we go.