EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Patriots entered Sunday’s matchup with the Giants as healthy as they’d been in weeks.

All seven New England players who were listed as questionable for the Week 12 matchup at MetLife Stadium were active. The five inactives all were healthy scratches:

WR Jalen Reagor

CB Alex Austin

OT Vederian Lowe

RB JaMycal Hasty

DL Sam Roberts

Four key Patriots starters returned to action Sunday: left tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Brown missed the previous two games with knee and ankle injuries. Parker sat out two straight games with a concussion. Bentley and Jackson both did not play against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, with the former sidelined due to a hamstring issue and the latter told by the team to stay home after missing curfew the previous week.

Parker’s return bumped Reagor out of the lineup. The 2020 first-round draft pick played just one snap in Germany after catching one pass for 11 yards on six targets in the Patriots’ Week 9 loss to Washington.

Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence headlined the Giants’ inactive list. The Pro Bowler was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.