The New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line and quarterbacks will get a major break Sunday afternoon.

Giants star Dexter Lawrence, arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL, won’t play in Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium due to a hamstring injury. New York announced that Jashaun Corbin, Gervarrius Owens, Boogie Basham and Evan Neal also will miss the Week 12 contest.

Lawrence posted 41 tackles and four sacks in his first 11 games. He entered Week 12 as the top-rated interior defender by Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots and Giants are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Featured image via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images