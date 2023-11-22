The more we learn about Trent Brown’s injuries, the more amazing it becomes that he saw a full workload against the Dolphins in Week 8.

The Patriots tackle initially suffered knee and ankle injuries during New England’s Week 7 home win over the Buffalo Bills. Brown played 100% of the snaps against Miami the following week, but barely could walk in the locker room after the Patriots’ disappointing loss. The 30-year-old then missed the next two games despite practicing in a limited capacity before both.

Brown detailed his injury situation on Tuesday while speaking with Mark Daniels of MassLive. He also revealed the “personal” matter that recently caused him to miss practice time was the death of his uncle.

“I had a death in the family and I wasn’t going to play anyway,” said Brown, who didn’t make the trip to Germany for the Patriots’ matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. “That’s what went into it. Ankle and my knee. The Buffalo game, third to last drive, I got rolled up on down on the goal line. That was ankle and knee, MCL. Early on in the Miami game, I rolled it, again. I had a high and low ankle sprain. I’m pretty much still dealing with it, but it’s getting better.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a separate conversation with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Brown revealed he sought a second opinion that yielded the double-sprain diagnosis.

Brown also sounded off on a recent report about him being “habitually late” to team meetings. He denounced the claims as “bulls–t” while defending both his professionalism and his performance this season.

Brown practiced Tuesday. His status for Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants remains uncertain.