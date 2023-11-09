The Bruins return to TD Garden after splitting a two-game road trip, and Thursday marks another opportunity for a skillful fan to win a memorable prize.

Boston earned a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday as the B’s depth continued to show what it can bring night in and night out. The Black and Gold have been playing without Milan Lucic, but fans can play for the opportunity to win a signed jersey from the veteran during NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Islanders.

Fans just need to sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the New York matchup to compete to win a signed Lucic black home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

New York Islanders, Boston Bruins Predict the Game CTA

NESN’s Bruins-Islanders broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Islanders and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember the more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a special prize.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023. 

