Bruins ‘Unders’ Continue To Be Moneymaker For Hockey Bettors

B's are 9-3 to the 'Under' through 12 games

Trends don’t generally pay the rent for sports bettors, but there’s only been one way to maximize your profit when wagering on the beloved Boston Bruins.

“Unders” are a cash cow.

After 12 games this season, Bruins “Unders” are 9-3, hitting at a staggering 75% clip. And that includes a game where the B’s led the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 with two minutes left in regulation. Anaheim equalized, then won 4-3 in overtime, dealing “Under” bettors a horrendous beat.

So really, Boston “Unders” are one save away from 10-2.

“The Bruins will play a lot of low-scoring games that are tough to watch at times,” Circa Sports assistant sportsbook manager Jeff Davis told NESN last month. “But teams that don’t give up goals always have a chance.”

Best “Under” teams in hockey:

Capitals 8-2 (80%)

Blues 7-2 (78%)

Bruins 9-3 (75%)

Rangers 8-3 (73%)

Sharks 7-3 (70%)

Predators 5-3 (63%)

Goalies Jeremy Swayman (6-0-0, 1.49 GAA) and Linus Ullmark (4-1-1, 2.30 GAA) continue to be two of the best players for a Bruins squad that prioritizes defense first with a strong blue and elite netminders.

Why fix what isn’t broken?

And while it’s impossible for the Bruins to play to 75% “Unders” for the remainder of the season, it’s not like they’re going to start stylistically playing like the Detroit Red Wings (8-4 “Overs”) or Minnesota Wild (9-2 “Overs”).

Boston allowed the fewest goals in hockey through 12 regular-season games at 23, and it’s the 16th-best team in goals scored per game. Moreover, the Bruins only have seven goals from forwards outside the top six.

Ride those “Unders” ’til further notice.

“They don’t have the horses to race up and down the ice,” one professional bettor said from Las Vegas. “That’s not how they’re built. They’re top-heavy in the forward group and the bottom six guys aren’t scoring threats.

“You’re not going to see a lot of 5-4 and 4-3 final scores, but Bruins brass is clearly okay with that. They’re playing their style to perfection.”