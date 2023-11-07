The Boston Bruins held on to defeat the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday night and returned to the win column following their first regulation loss of the season last weekend.

Along with goals from rookies John Beecher and Mason Lohrei, goaltender Jeremy Swayman ensured the Bruins’ victory by stopping 35-of-37 shots he faced.

With Dallas’s goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, the Stars pulled within a goal on a masterful tip by Joe Pavelski with 28 seconds remaining in the third period.

Dallas continued to put pressure on Boston but Swayman had faith that Charlie Coyle would win the faceoff against Roope Hintz with six seconds left in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he was going to win that draw and we’re going to solidify that win,” Swayman told Sophia Jurksztowicz on NESN’s postgame show. “Obviously I want that tip back. (Pavelski’s) a world-class player … tip my cap to him. But, no, there’s never a doubt and we know it’s going to be hard to win in this league and it’s that much sweeter when we do.”

Swayman is 6-0-0 on the season with a 1.49 goals-against average and .952 save percentage and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has seen growth in every game for the 24-year-old netminder.

“I think he looks bigger in the crease,” Montgomery told Andy Brickley on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think he’s more poised in there. At the end of the second period, there’s five seconds left and he just held the puck. Last year, he might take the face-off.”

Montgomery added: “You just see him really starting to … his awareness, his confidence and controlling the game from the crease is remarkable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Swayman joked that his win streak is nothing compared to goalie partner Linus Ullmark’s from last season.

“I think Linus was 28 and 0 last season. So, I gotta keep up with that guy,” Swayman laughed.

Here are more notes from Monday’s Bruins-Stars game:

— Beecher and Lohrei became the first Bruins teammates to record their first NHL goals in the same game since Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy scored theirs on Oct. 5, 2017, against the Nashville Predators.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unbelievable,” Lohrei told reporters of his first goal, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Unbelievable. You work your whole life to be here and you always dreamed about scoring your first goal. Pretty cool to check that one off the list.”

— The Bruins returned to form on the penalty kill, preventing the Stars from scoring on three opportunities in the game. Of Swayman’s 35 saves, three came while Boston was shorthanded.

— Brad Marchand notched his sixth goal of the season in the third period when he scored the game-winning goal on the power-play for the Bruins. Marchand has 11 points in 12 games this season.

— The Bruins return home after their short two-game road trip to host the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.