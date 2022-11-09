Be Careful, Sports Fans: Twitter Blue Verification Might Dupe You

Twitter’s daily use has hit “all-time highs,” according to new bluebird boss Elon Musk. The social media platform claims to have roughly 238 million users.

There are more than 7.8 billion people in the world, meaning less than 3% of the planet hangs out in the godforsaken hell hole. So, trying to get too worked up about anything that happens in the Twittersphere is a waste of time. It’s not necessarily an accurate representation of the world.

But it certainly can influence discourse and discussion, and media or word of mouth can take something viral on Twitter and turn it into headlines at the drop of a hat. And, as expected, a recent change in Twitter under Musk’s direction should have everyone — sports fans included — on high alert when it comes to deciphering reality from parody.

Musk’s primary objective since buying Twitter — as he tries to figure out how to turn a profit on his $44 billion investment — is Twitter Blue, a pay-for-play verified system. Users willing to pay $8 per month get a few more bells and whistles than the commoners not willing to fork over a couple of coffees per month in order to get a more addicting version of the app.

But the $8 fee also brings the ability to be “verified,” including the vaunted and oftentimes elusive blue checkmark next to your user name. Or at least it used to be elusive. The verified system typically allowed users and news gatherers to have a line of defense when it came to deciphering between news and, well, fake news.

However, now that people can literally buy the checkmark, it makes it easier to impersonate some of the more famous people on Twitter. That includes sports reporters, like ESPN’s Adam Schefter who is just shy of 10 million Twitter followers.

And it took no time at all for someone to do just that. A “verified” Twitter account that joined the platform just this month went semi-viral Wednesday purporting to be the actual Schefter.