Taylor Swift At Travis Kelce’s Week 6 Chiefs Game? Report Offers Update

Looking to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift this Thursday night when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium?

Well, you’re in luck.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday night, citing sources with direct knowledge, that Swift plans to travel to Kansas City to watch the Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Broncos.

Interestingly, Kelce is questionable for the AFC West matchup after suffering an ankle injury Sunday in Kansas City’s Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings; a game that Swift did not attend. Kelce limped to the locker room in the second quarter of that contest but returned to play in the second half as the Chiefs held on for a 27-20 victory.

Swift, rumored to be dating Kelce, accepted the tight end’s invitation to watch a game at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 3 as the Chiefs destroyed the Chicago Bears, 41-10. She also traveled to MetLife Stadium the following week as the Chiefs beat the New York Jets, 23-20, on “Sunday Night Football.”

The NFL really has leaned into the dating rumors surrounding Kelce and Swift, one of the most popular musicians on the planet. And you can bet cameras will be fixated on Swift — presumably again alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna — if she shows up Thursday night in KC.

So, don’t fight it. Just embrace it.