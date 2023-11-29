Patriots fans clamoring for another wave of “Zappe Fever” might see their wishes granted this Sunday.

Bailey Zappe got “most” of the quarterback reps during Wednesday’s practice in New England, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Kyed added rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham also could see QB work in Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cunningham currently is on the practice squad and recently admitted to not practicing at quarterback in over a month. Multiple Patriots coaches this week indicated the Louisville product still is focusing primarily on receiver.

During the media-access portion of Wednesday’s practice, Zappe saw the vast majority of reps during passing drills with Cunningham occasionally mixing in. Neither Mac Jones nor practice squadder Will Grier threw a single pass during the period.

A source told Kyed that Jones is “spiraling” due to a lack of faith in his arm, his receivers and New England’s offensive scheme.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday. Sunday’s game against the Chargers is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.