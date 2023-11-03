The Bruins were down three starting defensemen Thursday night, but everyone stepped up when they needed to, especially Mason Lohrei.

The 2020 second-round pick had a solid training camp and preseason but started out in Providence due to the immense depth on Boston’s blue line. Lohrei stepped in and handled his own against a strong Toronto Maple Leafs team. Jeremy Swayman made multiple highlight-reel saves, but Boston’s defense got the job done at TD Garden.

“It shows the trust we have in this locker room,” Hampus Lindholm told reporters Friday, per team-provided video. “It’s been set over the years that guys can come in and just play. I think the system that (Monty) and the coaches give us to be comfortable out there playing, making it easy. And obviously, it’s fun when you see kids like Lohrei and (Matt Poitras) go out there and play with that confidence. It’s really fun. Like I said, big win (Thursday) night against Toronto, and we all stepped up.”

Lohrei was the first Lousiana native to play in the NHL and making your debut in an Original Six matchup can be nerve-wracking for any player.

“I was telling him before, like my first game, too, the butterflies and nerves almost are good for you because you can’t get tired your first game. You just go out on adrenaline. Obviously, he had a good training camp. He’s a good player for a reason. When you come up in this league, you play with better players. You just go out there with what’s taken you this far. So I think both him and Matty (Poitras), they’re plus players, and we’re lucky to have them.”

Charlie McAvoy will continue to serve his four-game suspension, Matt Grzelcyk was placed on long-term injured reserve this week and Derek Forbort was ruled day-to-day by Jim Montgomery on Friday. It’s possible Lohrei’s number will be called upon Saturday against the Detriot Red Wings, and after notching his first career point Thursday, the 22-year-old could continue to build off his impressive debut against another Atlantic Division opponent.

