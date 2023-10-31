Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Suspended Four Games For High Hit In Panthers Game

The Boston Bruins will be without their top defenseman for the next four games.

Charlie McAvoy was suspended for four games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head against Florida defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The incident occurred midway through the third period of Boston’s overtime win on Monday night.

The 25-year-old defenseman was assessed a five-minute major and a match penalty just two minutes and eight seconds after tying the game at two aside.

McAvoy won’t be eligible to return until the Nov. 11 matchup with the Montreal Canadiens after being sidelined against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars and New York Islanders.

McAvoy has been suspended once previously in his seven years with the Bruins when he received a one-game ban for a hit to the head of then-Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins will be down their top defensive pair following Matt Grzelyck’s departure from Monday night’s game with an upper-body injury in the first period and head coach Jim Montgomery said he expects Grzelyck to be “out a couple of weeks.”

Boston has not announced which defensemen will be recalled from their AHL affiliate in Providence to fill the gap. According to New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver, Ian Mitchell, Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon are expected to not travel with the Providence Bruins to Wilkes-Barre, Penn. for the club’s matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday.