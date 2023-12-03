FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s frustration was plain to see after his Patriots were shut out at home on Sunday.

New England’s head coach was even more curt than usual when he addressed reporters following the team’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

It was the Patriots’ second home shutout of the season and third straight game in which they failed to score more than seven points. They went 0-3 in those games despite allowing 10 points or fewer in each, becoming the first NFL team to do so since 1938.

Naturally, Belichick was peppered with questions about the team’s offensive ineptitude during his postgame news conference. After about six minutes, he cut his presser short and marched off the podium.

“Anything else?” Belichick said as a member of the Patriots’ PR staff passed a microphone to a reporter for one final question. “Thank you.”

You can watch the moment here:

The 2-10 Patriots have five games remaining and, with the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They’ll have a quick turnaround before they visit the Steelers on Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.