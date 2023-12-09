The Bruins were able to bounce back into the win column during a Saturday afternoon, matinee with the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

B’s captain Brad Marchand extended his point streak to four games after recording an assist on the Bruins’ third goal of the game during the Power Play.

Marchand has recorded five goals and one assist during his four-game point streak and looks to stay hot when the Bruins are back on the ice Wednesday night to take on the New Jersey Devils.

