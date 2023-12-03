FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s Patriots game featured the return of Zappe Fever. Malik Mania, though, would have to wait.

Rookie quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham dressed for New England’s Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers after being elevated from the practice squad, but he spent the entire game on the sideline, logging zero snaps in the Patriots’ pitiful 6-0 loss at Gillette Stadium.

Cunningham, a productive dual-threat QB in college at Louisville, was expected to have a situational role against the Chargers. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported the Patriots had a “package of plays” installed for the 25-year-old.

Instead, Bailey Zappe took every snap for New England, with neither Cunningham nor deposed starter Mac Jones seeing the field. Zappe went 13-for-25 for 141 yards and added 16 rushing yards on four carries.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked after the game why the Patriots elevated but did not use Cunningham.

“We did what we thought was best,” Belichick replied.

He later added: “We had times where we got things going. We wanted to try to stay with what we were doing.”

It’s possible the Patriots only were planning to utilize Cunningham in certain game situations. He might have been part of their red-zone game plan, but they never reached that area of the field.

New England gained at least one first down on all four of its second-half possessions but never advanced beyond LA’s 30-yard line.

“There’s a million hypothetical questions that we could talk about,” Belichick said. “What happened, happened.”

Speaking with NESN.com after the game, Cunningham said he spent more time in quarterback meetings this week but otherwise did not alter his preparation. He repped at both QB and receiver during pregame warmups.

The practice squadder has played just six snaps this season, with all of those coming in a Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Going into the game, (my expectation was) just always be ready at quarterback and receiver,” Cunningham said. “When the time was to come, I just had to be ready. … They just told me to be ready no matter what.”