A lackluster loss Thursday night to the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden was rough enough for the Boston Bruins. But losing Charlie McAvoy to an injury in the game only worsened matters.

McAvoy exited the contest just over a minute into the third period when he collided with Sabres forward JJ Peterka in the defensive zone. McAvoy took a seat on the bench initially while getting looked over by Boston’s training staff before heading down the tunnel and not returning.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t offer much of an update on McAvoy’s status following the 3-1 defeat, just calling it an upper-body injury. Montgomery said he would have more information Friday.

“I know Charlie was surprised by the hit,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “I couldn’t tell if it was an elbow or if it was clean. So, I haven’t reviewed it.”

Story continues below advertisement

McAvoy’s absence certainly was felt on the blue line with rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei calling it a “huge loss.” McAvoy is the team’s leader in time on ice and also has recorded 17 points, the most of any defenseman.

The Bruins were dealt a blow to their defensive corps prior to the contest with Derek Forbort landing on long-term injured reserve. And with McAvoy now facing an injury, the Bruins are hoping he won’t be sidelined for an extended period of time.

“He’s a rock back there,” Brad Marchand told reporters, per WEEI’s Bridgette Proulx. “He’s such a dominant player, he does so much on the on the breakout offensively with his physical presence. So, you lose a guy like him, you can’t replace him. Hopefully he’ll be back for you tomorrow and he’ll be feeling better.”