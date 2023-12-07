Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort fought his way through a nagging groin injury to play in 20 of 24 games so far this season.

But Forbort won’t keep pushing it with the ailment still bothering him.

Instead, the Bruins look to give the veteran blue liner some rest by placing him on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, meaning Forbort will be out at least 10 games and 24 days. With Forbort out for an extended period of time, the Bruins recalled Mason Lohrei.

Forbort has been very busy as of late, suiting up for every game in a hectic stretch that featured nine games in just over two weeks, including two separate back-to-back situations. The heavy workload ultimately led to the Bruins making the decision to put Forbort on LTIR.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a lower-body injury since the beginning of training camp,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday following morning skate, per team-provided video. “At one point we gave him five days off and it was doing well. But the nine games in 16 days, just the repetitive demands on the body, it’s come back and we’re going to give him a little extended time to try to nip this for the rest of the year.”

Forbort’s absence certainly will be a blow to Boston’s defensive corps. The 31-year-old also was a valuable presence on the league’s best penalty kill and now the Bruins will have to find a replacement to fill the notable void.

But the Bruins have figured out a way to still thrive when Forbort misses time this season as Boston is 3-1 when he is out of action.