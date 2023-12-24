From Kyle Dugger to Josh Uche to Hunter Henry, the Patriots have myriad notable players set to hit free agency this offseason.

However, you could argue none are more important than Mike Onwenu.

The 2020 sixth-round pick has developed into one of the best and most versatile members of New England’s offensive line. Onwenu has moved back and forth from guard to right tackle, providing high-level play at both positions.

After devoting four high draft picks to interior offensive linemen in four years, the Patriots no longer need Onwenu to play guard. But in Onwenu, they have someone who could hold down right tackle for years to come — if they re-sign him.

So, how are those contract talks going? Onwenu recently provided an update while speaking with ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“From my agents, they said there haven’t really been much talks,” the 26-year-old told Reiss. “There has been communication, but there haven’t been any offers or any contracts that were sent. It’s kind of just a waiting game to see how it goes.”

Onwenu added: “It’s really just time. That’s all you can do at this point (is wait). It’s going to be one of those things that’s in the moment — when it happens, it happens.”

Onwenu began the campaign playing right guard but shifted to right tackle mid-season as New England dealt with a slew of injuries at the position. Aside from a couple of shaky performances, Onwenu has played well while setting himself up for a significant payday.

Will the Patriots step up and cut the check? That remains to be seen, but they should.

Featured image via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images