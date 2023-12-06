There are numerous stats, graphics, rankings and so forth that illustrate just how bad the 2023 New England Patriots are.

And you can add the 2024 Pro Bowl Games fan vote to the list.

Only two Patriots currently rank in the top 10 in fan voting at their respective positions, and both are special teamers. Rookie Bryce Baringer ranks second among all punters, with veteran Matthew Slater ranking ninth among all core special teamers.

The NFL revealed initial fan voting results Wednesday afternoon. Pro Bowl rosters will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.

Here are the top five vote-getters as of Wednesday:

1. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

2. QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

3. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

4. WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

5. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

If you want to view the top 10 for each position, click the table provided by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero in the post below:

Expanded breakdown of Pro Bowl Games voting with the top 10 by position: pic.twitter.com/wN2aFH1Y8u — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2023

Fans have until Dec. 25 to cast their votes. Coaches and players will cast their ballots on Dec. 4.

The final Pro Bowl Games rosters will be revealed sometime before Feb. 4, when the event will take place in Orlando, Fla.