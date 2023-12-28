Christian Barmore doesn’t say much. The third-year Patriots star typically keeps his answers brief, and you get the impression he isn’t entirely comfortable in front of reporters.

But there’s at least one way to make him light up: Ask about Chris Jones.

Before his second season, Barmore revealed he models his game after Jones, one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles. The Alabama product reiterated that point Thursday morning during a news conference at Gillette Stadium.

“Chris Jones, that’s my favorite player,” Barmore said. “Chris Jones to me, he’s got the best hands I’ve ever seen. He’s so quick. He’s big. He’s so dominant, especially in the run. And his hands, I like how (he uses) his hands.”

Barmore also said he swapped jerseys with Jones after New England’s Week 15 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a moment that nearly brought him to tears.

“He gave me a jersey. I was about to cry,” the 2021 second-round pick said. “I looked up to that man, especially when I was young. That man was so dominant. I’ve seen him in college. I love his style.”

Barmore has developed into New England’s version of Jones this season.

The 24-year-old now is one of the best defensive tackles in football, regardless of age and experience. That much was clear last Sunday night when Barmore posted three sacks in the Patriots’ road win over the Denver Broncos.

If he keeps it up, Barmore one day will become a player whom wide-eyed NFL youngsters can’t wait to meet.