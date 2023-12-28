Patriots Make Surprise Addition To Latest Injury Report

The New England Patriots were down both of their top two running backs at their second practice of Week 17.

Ezekiel Elliott was a new addition to the Patriots’ injury report Thursday, sitting out practice due to an illness. New England already was without lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday.

The Patriots’ backfield would be in dire straits if Stevenson and Elliott both cannot play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Their other available running backs are Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty and practice squadder Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Hasty and Vaughn have yet to play an offensive snap for New England.

Elliott has carried the load since Stevenson went down with a high ankle sprain in Week 13, racking up 62 rushing attempts and 25 receptions over the last four games.

Left tackle Trent Brown also was listed as a non-participant due to illness despite being present at practice. Brown has battled injuries and illnesses all season and has not played a full game since late October.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and safeties Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and Jalen Mills (concussion) also did not participate.

UPDATE (5:10 p.m. ET): The Patriots made a late addition to their injury report, announcing rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte did not practice for non-injury-related personal reasons.

An additional eight players were limited in Thursday’s session, which was held inside the Patriots’ indoor facility with heavy rain pelting the Foxboro, Mass., area.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Illness

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Illness

S Jalen Mills, Concussion

S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

WR Kayshon Boutte, Not Injury-Related/Personal

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Myles Bryant, Chest

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

ST Matthew Slater, Hamstring

CB Shaun Wade, Hip

The Patriots will practice again Friday before traveling to Buffalo on Saturday. Kickoff for their New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET.