Ezekiel Elliott’s acrobatic touchdown against the Denver Broncos earned him an NSFW shoutout from Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe.

After Elliott hurdled a Broncos defender and dove across the goal line in New England’s eventual 26-23 win last Sunday night, Zappe sought out the veteran running back on the bench at Empower Field.

“I don’t care what anybody says. You’re a bad (expletive), alright?” Zappe told Elliott, as seen in a team-released behind-the-scenes video. “That’s a hell of a play.”

You can watch the touchdown and the sideline exchange here:

Elliott became the Patriots’ lead back when Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13, and he’ll keep that role for the rest of the season after Stevenson was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The former Dallas Cowboys star hasn’t wowed as a rusher this season (2.7 yards per carry in his three starts), but he’s been one of Zappe’s top targets in the passing game, catching 21 of 25 targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns over the last three weeks.

Elliott, who signed a one-year contract midway through training camp, is set to become a free agent when the new NFL league year opens in March. The 28-year-old recently said he would be “open to” re-signing in New England.

The Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in the penultimate game of their 2023 season.