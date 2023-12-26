Jack Jones insists he wasn’t that much of a Grinch on Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

Yes, Jones likened himself to the Dr. Seuss character following his pick-six at Arrowhead Stadium, which played a hand in spoiling Christmas for the Chiefs and their fans. But despite what many pointed out after the Raiders cornerback’s 33-yard dash to pay dirt, Jones claims he didn’t intentionally try to bring on holiday tears for a certain youngster in attendance for the AFC West clash.

After the NFL sophomore blew past Patrick Mahomes and raced through the end zone, it looked like he offered the football to a child before pulling it away. But as the former New England Patriot explained on social media following Las Vegas’ 20-14 win, he yanked the ball away from a different fan for whom the souvenir wasn’t intended.

But even if the young Chiefs fan received the pigskin from Jones, they probably would not have left the stadium with much cheer. Week 16 marked Kansas City’s third loss in its last four games and it currently is not looking built for a return to the Super Bowl as the regular season winds down.

Of course, Mahomes and company can change the perception with strong showings in the next two weeks. The Chiefs will try to get back on track Sunday, when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.