Rhamondre Stevenson might’ve played his last snap of the 2023 Patriots season.

New England’s star running back suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Stevenson suffered the injury while being hip-drop tackled, a technique that some — but not Patriots players — believe should be legislated out of the NFL.

A source told Schefter that Stevenson will miss “a few weeks.” However, considering just five games remain on the schedule, the 2-10 Patriots could decide to rest Stevenson and avoid risking further injury.

New England can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in Thursday night’s road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Stevenson was on a hot streak before suffering his injury and looked like one of the best running backs in the league. In 12 games, the third-year pro racked up 156 carries for 619 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 38 catches for 238 yards.

Stevenson, 25, will be eligible for his first contract extension this offseason.