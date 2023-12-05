Rhamondre Stevenson might’ve played his last snap of the 2023 Patriots season.

New England’s star running back suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Stevenson suffered the injury while being hip-drop tackled, a technique that some — but not Patriots players — believe should be legislated out of the NFL.

A source told Schefter that Stevenson will miss “a few weeks.” However, considering just five games remain on the schedule, the 2-10 Patriots could decide to rest Stevenson and avoid risking further injury.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 12/5, 12:21pm
New England Patriots
NE
+200
Thu 12/7, 8:15 PM
PIT -5 O/U 32.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
-245

New England can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in Thursday night’s road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

Stevenson was on a hot streak before suffering his injury and looked like one of the best running backs in the league. In 12 games, the third-year pro racked up 156 carries for 619 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 38 catches for 238 yards.

Stevenson, 25, will be eligible for his first contract extension this offseason.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Football:

Three Ways Patriots Could Use No. 2 Pick In 2024 NFL Draft

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images