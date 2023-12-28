Top Red Sox Prospect Shows Off Recovery From Should Surgery

A rising Boston Red Sox prospect’s 2023 season was cut short in June due to shoulder surgery, but he showed Wednesday he’s ready for a bounce back next season.

Miguel Bleis is ranked No. 5 in Boston’s farm system by Sox Prospects, and he flashed his five-tool potential at spring training this year. He had a solid start with the Salem Red Sox with one home run, 16 RBIs and 11 stolen bases through 31 games, but his season at Low-A Salem was cut short due to shoulder surgery in June.

The 19-year-old aims to continue his progress through Boston’s farm system, and the Red Sox prospect posted an Instagram story of him taking a few swings, showing he appears to be recovering well from surgery.

Bleis’ talents earned him comparisons to Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., and while those are lofty expectations, it shows why he’s in the conversation among the top prospects in Boston’s farm system along with Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel.

The outfield prospect also gained national attention, and he’ll hope to get his chance to move up the ranks in the minors next season.