Multiple teams in the NFL’s worst division reportedly have their eyes on Bill Belichick.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports on Thursday reported “there are teams within the NFC South with potential interest” in Belichick, who could coach his final game for the New England Patriots this Sunday against the New York Jets.

Anderson added, citing a source, that “there are still recent high-level sentiments within the organization regarding desires to mutually part ways and start anew.” In other words, Belichick and the Patriots might both be interested in ending their 24-year partnership and going their separate ways.

One NFC South club already has been rumored as a potential Belichick suitor: the Carolina Panthers, who fired head coach Frank Reich in late November. The Panthers have a deep-pocketed owner in billionaire David Tepper, but Tepper’s penchant for meddling in football operations, plus Carolina’s lack of roster talent and absence of a 2024 first-round pick, could make it a less-than-desirable destination for the 71-year-old Belichick.

It’s unclear which other “teams” Anderson was referring to, but each of the Panthers’ division rivals has some measure of coaching uncertainty. No squad in the NFC South will finish with more than nine wins this season, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8), New Orleans Saints (8-8) and Atlanta Falcons (7-9) all entering Week 18 at or below .500.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles and New Orleans’ Dennis Allen are in their second seasons on the job. Arthur Smith is finishing up his third season with Atlanta.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on Wednesday reported Smith is “on the shakiest of grounds” of the three.

“If they don’t play well against the New Orleans Saints, it does feel like it could be time for Arthur Smith,” Garafolo said on NFL Network.

Garafolo added that “all indications are” that New Orleans will retain Allen and said Bowles likely will be safe in Tampa after the Bucs showed flashes this season with new quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Robert Kraft’s plan for Belichick still is a mystery, with Belichick’s dual status as New England’s head coach and de facto general manager complicating that calculus. We’ll likely find out one way or another within days of Sunday’s season finale.