Bruins’ Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle ‘Starting To’ Find Chemistry

BOSTON — It might come as a surprise considering they’ve played nearly six seasons together, but Bruins forwards Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle had to work on their chemistry entering this season.

That’s what happens when teams are forced to undergo wholesale change.

Coyle was tasked with the near-impossible this past offseason, as the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci essentially forced him to jump up two lines. That’s a position no one would envy, but the 31-year-old is in the midst of his best season yet — despite needing time to adjust with his new linemates.

“I knew it would be really different,” Marchand said Wednesday, responding to a question about playing Coyle. “I kind of expected that it would take time. I was hoping we’d build chemistry immediately, and it just felt like it was a little bit tough because we were bouncing around the lineup at different times.

“… It wasn’t just one of us that had to get used to each other, it was three of us bouncing around and shifting. It just made it hard to find that chemistry early, but it was something we knew we’d have to work on. (Coyle is) playing incredible right now, he’s very easy to read off of and I think we’re starting to find that chemistry. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Marchand, after playing for more than a decade alongside Bergeron, knew it would be an adjustment. He also knew exactly what it would take to get on the same page as Coyle.

“I think (we just needed) time,” Marchand said. “You need games, you need practices together. I think both of us are different players than we’re used to playing with, and we just needed time to build that chemistry in practice. We haven’t had a ton of it, especially lately, but the more you play together and the more you interact and communicate, the better it gets. We’re starting to feel much better together out there.”

It’s interesting to hear Marchand say that the duo is just starting to find chemistry, as they’ve helped lead the Bruins to an Eastern Conference-leading 67 points through the near midway point of the season.

Just imagine what they can do now that they’re developing a rapport.