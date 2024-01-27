The Boston Bruins earned a decisive 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins move to 31-9-9 on the season, and the Flyers dropped to 25-19-6

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Jim Montgomery sent a clear message to his team heading into the final game before the NHL All-Star break: Start early. The Bruins did just that by scoring four unanswered goals in the opening frame to stun Flyers fans on the same day Mark Recchi was inducted into the team Hall of Fame. David Pastrnak established himself throughout and showed why he’s one of the favorites to win the Hart Trophy. Boston maintained its lead in the final 40 minutes of the contest and held off multiple comeback attempts from Philadelphia to hand it its fifth straight loss.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak scored two goals in the contest to put him at 33 on the season. He notched an assist on James van Riemsdyk’s goal to give the veteran something to celebrate on his return back to Philadelphia.

— van Riemsdyk’s goal was his eighth of the season. He also earned an assist on Charlie Coyle’s goal that helped seal the game for Boston.

— Tyson Foerster scored two goals for the Flyers to give the Bruins a slight scare. He’s up to nine goals this season.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The B’s are off onto the All-Star break with Jim Montgomery, Jeremy Swayman and David Pastrnak set to head off to Toronto. Boston is back in action on Feb. 6 when they take on the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.