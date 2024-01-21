Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark confirmed she would be fine after she collided with an Ohio State fan during a storming of the court Sunday afternoon.

“Kind of scary,” Clark told reporters after the No. 18 Buckeyes upset second-ranked Iowa in overtime, per Kellyanne Stitts. “Caused a pretty serious injury to me, knocked the wind out of me, but luckily my teammates got me up and got me off the court.

“Their (athletic director) already came and apologized to me so I really appreciate that. This is what comes with the territory, I mean, I’m sure they (Ohio State security) tried their best to do whatever they could, obviously it didn’t work. And that’s disappointing, but focused on the game and ways we can get better.”

Video captured showed the fan and Clark colliding. Clark, who was running off the court at the time of the collision, appeared to go to the ground hard.

Clark, the most popular player in women’s college basketball, scored 45 points in 42 minutes.