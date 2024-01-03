Jets Confirm Starting Quarterback For Patriots Season Finale

The Patriots will see the New York Jets’ third-choice quarterback Sunday in the teams’ season finale at Gillette Stadium.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday announced Zach Wilson will not clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup, meaning Trevor Siemian will start against New England.

Siemian, who joined the Jets after starter Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles in Week 1, started the last two games for New York, beating the Washington Commanders and losing to the Cleveland Browns. The 32-year-old journeyman has completed 58.6% of his passes with two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 63.9 passer rating this season.

Wilson lost to the Patriots in Week 3, completing 50% of his passes and throwing for just 157 yards in a 15-10 defeat at MetLife Stadium. Siemian also dropped his only career start against New England: a 16-3 Denver Broncos loss in 2016.

A Patriots loss on Sunday would boost New England’s draft odds. Its top 2024 pick will fall somewhere between No. 2 and 5 overall depending on this weekend’s results. Head coach Bill Belichick, however, surely will be motivated to close out the season — and perhaps his Patriots coaching tenure — with a win over the hated Jets.

New England is riding a 15-game winning streak in the biannual series between the longtime AFC East foes, with New York’s last victory coming in Week 16 of the 2015 season. Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick were the quarterbacks in that game.

This week’s QB matchup will be Siemian versus Bailey Zappe, who will make his sixth consecutive start for the Patriots. New England is 2-3 since benching Mac Jones and inserting Zappe, who threw three interceptions last Sunday in a six-point loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were pegged as 2.5-point favorites over the Jets as of Wednesday afternoon.

Due to a mix of injuries, inconsistency and teams already clinching playoff berths, close to a dozen QBs who began the season as backups are in line to start in Week 18. On top of Siemian and Zappe, that list includes the likes of Jarrett Stidham, Jeff Driskel, Blaine Gabbert, Tyler Huntley, Carson Wentz, Nick Mullens, Easton Stick, Tyrod Taylor and Mason Rudolph.

Kickoff Sunday at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.