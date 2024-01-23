Mike Florio Shares Eye-Opening Bill Belichick Free Agency Rumor

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday noted how it was “a little strange” that the Falcons are the only team Bill Belichick has spoken to thus far in his free agency.

But while Atlanta has been transparent with its interest in Belichick, other interested teams might be opting for a stealthier approach.

In a Pro Football Talk column published Monday night, Mike Florio revealed the Belichick market isn’t limited to one team. The PFT founder also added a fascinating wrinkle to the situation.

“Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, multiple teams are quietly considering a potential run at Belichick,” Florio wrote. “At least one currently has a head-coaching vacancy. At least one currently does not.”

One has to wonder if the rumored Belichick suitor with a head coach currently in place is the Bills. Buffalo endured yet another playoff disappointment Sunday, and team brass could come to decide that Sean McDermott isn’t the head coach who is going to get the franchise over the hump.

Florio also mentioned how “many in league circles” believe Belichick is the front-runner for the gig in Atlanta, where the legendary head coach completed his second interview last Friday. So while Florio’s new report suggests we could be in store for Belichick-related fireworks, the sweepstakes for “The GOAT” might have an anticlimactic conclusion.