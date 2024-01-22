Adam Schefter can’t believe the limited interest in Bill Belichick.

The future Hall of Famer, who parted ways with the New England Patriots after an underwhelming 2023 campaign, is available on the open market for the first time in a quarter century. But there haven’t been reports tying Belichick to a team besides the Atlanta Falcons.

Schefter can’t understand it.

“The only team that he has spoken to so far, to my knowledge, is the Falcons,” Schefter said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday. “And so while we wondered about Dallas, we wondered about Philly, we wonder about Buffalo, you can do that exercise for a lot of teams because he is the greatest coach of all-time. He belongs somewhere. So it’s a little strange.”

Schefter reflected on Tom Brady’s free agency during the 2020 offseason. Brady, Schefter noted, only garnered interest from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buccaneers before choosing Tampa Bay.

The trusted NFL insider sees similarities between Brady’s free agency and Belichick’s.

“To me, it’s almost repeating itself with Bill as a head coach here. Why would there not be more teams that are interested in Bill Belichick? Here’s this guy on the sideline — it’s just odd to me. It was odd with Brady, it’s odd with Belichick.”

Schefter added: “I didn’t understand it then, and I don’t understand it now. I felt like there were more teams that should have been interested in Brady, and there should be more teams that are interested in Bill. And right now there aren’t, just like there weren’t with Tom. That’s crazy to me, but that’s the reality.”

Schefter confirmed Belichick has had “heavy” conversations with Atlanta, but also said that job is up in the air. The Falcons reportedly have held second-round interviews for a number of candidates, along with Belichick.

While Belichick’s fate is undecided, the organization he ends up surely will hope he follows in Brady’s footsteps and leads it to the Super Bowl.