A handful of names have surfaced in connection to the New England Patriots’ offensive and defensive coordinator positions. There’s now two more under-the-radar flyers to add to the list.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Tuesday reported the Patriots interviewed Shane Waldron for their offensive coordinator opening and Gerald Alexander for defensive coordinator.

Waldron, previously the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator under former head coach Pete Carroll, was named the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Breer reported Waldron was in “high demand.”

Alexander has served as the Pittsburgh Steelers assistant defensive backs coach the last two seasons. If Alexander is not be named New England’s defensive coordinator, Breer wrote there’s still a chance he joins the staff.

DeMarcus Covington is a “strong favorite” for the Patriots defensive coordinator, according to Breer. Covington has served as the defensive line coach the last four seasons, and has been on the Patriots staff since 2017.